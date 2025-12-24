Unnao rape survivor calls Sengar bail order ‘death’ for her family, to move SC

The survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case on Wednesday described the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the prison sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar as nothing short of “kaal” — death — for her family, saying she would immediately move the Supreme Court of India to challenge the order.

A day earlier, the Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar’s life sentence in the rape case and granted him bail while his appeal against a December 2019 conviction is pending. The court imposed conditions barring Sengar from entering a five-kilometre radius around the survivor’s home and from threatening her or her mother, warning that any breach would lead to automatic cancellation of bail.

Despite the order, Sengar will remain behind bars for now, as he continues to serve a separate 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father, in which he has not been granted bail.

Reacting to the ruling, the survivor — who was a minor when she was abducted and raped in 2017 — said the decision had intensified her fears, particularly as security cover for her family members, lawyers and witnesses had already been withdrawn.

“If a life convict in a case like this can get bail, how will the daughters of this country ever feel safe?” she said in a phone interview from Delhi. “For us, this order is no less than death.”

She alleged that wealth and power continue to tilt the scales of justice. “Those with money win, those without money lose,” she said, adding that she and her mother were on their way to protest near Mandi House against the ruling and would soon file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana, who joined the survivor’s mother at a late-night protest near India Gate on Tuesday, shared videos on social media showing the survivor and her mother recounting what they described as harassment by security personnel.