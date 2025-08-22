Uttar Pradesh’s per capita debt Rs 37,500 while Yogi govt aims for ‘$1 trillion economy’

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on 22 August, Friday, hit out at the BJP-led state government, accusing it of burdening the people with rising debt while boasting about transforming UP into a “$1 trillion economy”.

“The BJP has only given [us] pain or debt. The public is asking whether, while claiming a trillion-dollar economy, the government has accounted for the Rs 37,500 debt hanging on every citizen’s head,” Yadav wondered.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 poll promise, Yadav added, “If the BJP’s ‘Rs 15 lakh in every account’ had not turned out to be a jumla, then even after deducting this loan, around Rs 14,62,500 would still have been in everyone’s account today. Please excuse me if I’m off in the calculations.”