Uttar Pradesh: Fertiliser shortage sparks protests, police lathi-charge farmers

The fertiliser shortage in Uttar Pradesh has spiralled into a statewide crisis (and it isn't the only state affected, of course), triggering protests in multiple districts and exposing the gulf between government claims and ground realities.

From Ayodhya to Barabanki, Balrampur to Deoria, farmers queued for hours under the blazing sun for urea — only to return empty-handed. In several places, the chaos turned into violence, with the police resorting to a lathi charge to disperse angry crowds.

On 20 August, Wednesday, tension flared at Kurawan Cooperative Farmers’ Centre in Ayodhya’s Khandaasa block, where baton-wielding police were deployed to control the situation.

In another incident, a secretary at Jajwara-68 Cooperative Society was injured during a scuffle.

Farmers also staged demonstrations at Teliya Ganj after failing to procure urea.

“We have been standing in line since dawn, but when our turn came, they said the stock was over. How are we supposed to save our paddy without fertiliser?” asked Ram Kishore, a farmer from Sultanpur.

Hopes that China’s visiting foreign minister Wang Yi would have better news for rural India on the arrested supply of urea came a cropper yesterday, 19 August, Tuesday — but incidents of police–farmer clashes didn't really wait for that anway.