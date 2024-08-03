Akhilesh Yadav demands permanent withdrawal of 'inhuman' Nazul Land Bill

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 2 August demanded the permanent withdrawal of the 'inhuman' Nazul Land Bill, describing the nazul land issue as a decision that completely uproots homes.

Nazul land refers to government-owned land that was originally acquired during the colonial period for specific purposes such as public utilities, administrative functions or for the settlement of displaced individuals.

Over time, these lands have been used or leased for various public and private purposes. The management and use of nazul land are governed by specific laws and regulations to ensure they are utilised for public benefit and prevention of illegal encroachments.

On Wednesday, 31 July, the state Assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Property (Management and Use for Public Purposes) Bill. However, on Thursday, the Legislative Council did not approve it, and it was sent to the Select Committee of the House at the proposal of members of the ruling party.

Commenting on the developments, the SP president said in a post on X, "The nazul land issue is entirely a decision to uproot homes because a bulldozer cannot run over every house."

The Lok Sabha MP accused the ruling party of being against families and drawing joy in causing suffering to people. Ever since the BJP came to power, people have been struggling for livelihood and employment, and now the party wants to snatch away their homes as well, he said.