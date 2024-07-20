The big fat tribal land grab

Newly appointed Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi may be a tribal, but he has no qualms about handing over pristine forest land for mining purposes.

A few weeks into Majhi's chief ministership, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka submitted a memorandum urging Majhi to expedite the transfer of forest and private land in Naini block to the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, insisting they had received all environmental and forest clearances.

This despite the fact that only last week, both Majhi and Vikramarka had to cancel a scheduled meeting in Kashipur because of protests by tribal women against the expansion plans that have been put in place by Vedanta and Hindalco.

Odisha-based Dalit activist Lingaraj Azad, who has been part of the anti-mining protests for the last two decades, said, “Despite our telling the state government that excessive amounts of mining threaten our water security and ecosystems, Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta has been given the go-ahead to expand its alumina refinery at Lanjigarh from one to 6 million tonne per annum. Entire mountains in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts have been handed over to different corporations like Vedanta and the Adani Group for bauxite mining.”

He added, “They may not presently be tapping the bauxite reserves below Niyamgiri thanks to the Supreme Court intervention, but it is only a matter of time before these will also be handed over to different companies operating here.”

In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, one of the first decisions taken by the new BJP chief minister Mohan Yadav was to approve the setting up of 13 coal mines within a period of six months. Yadav also okayed the setting up of 5,895 mines for minor minerals.