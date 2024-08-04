Akhilesh Yadav urges government to protect Ayodhya rape victim

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the government to order protection for the Ayodhya rape victim considering the "sensitivity" of the case. He also said people trying to "politicise" the case must not be allowed to succeed.

"The government should make the best possible medical arrangements for the rape survivor. It is the government's responsibility to protect the girl's life," Yadav said in a post on X.

"It is a humble request to the honourable court to take suo motu cognisance of the situation and ensure all possible security to the girl under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation. The motive of ill-intentioned people to politicise such incidents should never succeed," he added.

Yadav had on Saturday sparked a controversy with his demand for a DNA test of the two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who became pregnant.

On 30 July, Ayodhya Police arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar in the Purakalandar police station area, and his employee Raju Khan in the case.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, defended the SP chief, who is facing backlash over his demand to conduct the DNA test.

“What Akhilesh Yadav is asking, the DNA tests, have been used in cases like these in the past to find out, verify the accused, or the police, administration suspect,” Dikshit told PTI.

Dikshit alleged since the accused are associated with the ruling BJP, they try to cover it in the “most shameful manner”. The party is getting more interested in politicising the incident, alleged Dikshit.