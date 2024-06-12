The Hindus of Ayodhya and their Judas' kiss

Call it cinema, poetic justice, moral defeat or uno reverse of the century— but the bottom line is that the BJP didn't win Ayodhya.

Only 33 seats from the Faizabad constituency under which Ayodhya falls—that is humiliating. After all, establishing the Ram Mandir has been the party's biggest selling point, quite literally, since before the 21st century.

L.K. Advani's 1990 Rath Yatra mastheaded the Ram Mandir moment, snowballed into the 2002 Gujarat riots and finally Prime Minister Narendra Modi fashioned a grand consecration in January before the temple was even completely built.

To achieve all this, the BJP demolished not just the Babri Masjid, but 2,200 shops, 800 houses, 30 temples, 9 mosques and 6 tombs to build a Rampath to guide tourists and pilgrims to the temple.

Among a lot of other promises, a grand victory in Ayodhya was on it's way. That was Modi ki Guarantee. A no-brainer.