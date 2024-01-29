Power of symbols, symbols of power: ancient Ayodhya makes way for designer Ayodhya

Ayodhya. Came here for the first time about two years ago. It was a traditional city then, full of glimpses of antiquity. There were a lot of streets, most of them narrow. The houses were of all sizes, big and small, of every colour. There were all kinds of people too, ready to talk.

There was a tailoring shop on Hanuman Garhi Road belonging to an elderly Muslim, whose name I can't remember at the moment. During our conversation, he told he had been stitching Ram Lalla's clothes for several years. His house was somewhere behind Babri Masjid. Once upon a time, his father used to offer namaz in the mosque.

Do you believe in Ram Lalla, I had asked a little hesitantly. He smiled and replied, "What is there to believe in this? He is our king. Of all of us. We all live under his shadow." I was reminded of Allama Iqbal, who had once described Ram as 'Imam-e-Hind' in his own language.

Well, this time when I went to Ayodhya two days before the consecration, that elderly tailor was nowhere to be found. Perhaps he had set up shop somewhere else, perhaps his eyesight was no longer good enough for the job. Anyway, Ram Lalla will no longer wear tailor-made clothes, he now has designer clothes.

Ayodhya, too, is no longer an ancient city steeped in tradition. Ayodhya is now a designer city. The streets I had seen were almost gone, the roads had become four-lane. A flyover had been built. This is all progress... so is it wrong? Should there not be development? After all, Ayodhya is going to become Vatican City.