Akhilesh urges UP govt to launch ‘war-footing’ relief after storms kill 56
SP chief terms storm devastation “extremely saddening”, says Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra and Badaun are among the worst hit
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to intensify relief and rescue operations on a “war footing” after severe storms and rain-related incidents claimed at least 56 lives across the state.
In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party chief described the devastation caused by strong winds and heavy rain as “extremely saddening” and said districts including Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra and Badaun were among the worst affected.
“Fifty-four people have died due to severe storms and strong winds, while lakhs of people have been badly affected after houses, trees and walls collapsed,” Yadav said.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded immediate medical assistance for the injured and called on the government to ensure adequate arrangements for food, drinking water and temporary shelter for affected families.
He also urged authorities to conduct a swift assessment of losses to lives, homes, crops and vehicles so compensation and insurance claims could be processed without delay.
“Proper and dignified last rites should be conducted for those who lost their lives,” Yadav said, while extending condolences to bereaved families.
Appealing to party workers to step in, the Samajwadi Party leader asked cadres in unaffected areas to assist victims “in every possible manner” during the crisis.
The appeal came amid widespread destruction caused by unseasonal storms and heavy rain across Uttar Pradesh, where uprooted trees, collapsed structures and lightning strikes disrupted normal life in multiple districts.
With PTI inputs
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