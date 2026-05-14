Akhilesh urges UP govt to launch ‘war-footing’ relief after storms kill 56

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to intensify relief and rescue operations on a “war footing” after severe storms and rain-related incidents claimed at least 56 lives across the state.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party chief described the devastation caused by strong winds and heavy rain as “extremely saddening” and said districts including Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra and Badaun were among the worst affected.

“Fifty-four people have died due to severe storms and strong winds, while lakhs of people have been badly affected after houses, trees and walls collapsed,” Yadav said.