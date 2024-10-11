Akhilesh Yadav slams govt after tin barriers block night visit to JP Centre

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre Thursday night and lambasted the Yogi Adityanath government for barring its main gate behind tin sheets apparently to prevent entry.

It is the birth anniversary of the socialist leader on October 11.

Last year, Yadav had to climb over the gate of JPNIC in Gomti Nagar to garland a statue of Jai Prakash Narayan located in the premises.

"This JPNIC, the museum of socialists, statue of Jayaprakash Narayan and there are things inside on how we can understand socialism," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters outside the Centre.

"What is the government hiding by erecting these tin sheds. Is it possible that they are getting ready to sell it, or want to give it to someone?" he added.

According to a video shared online, Yadav upon reaching the building asked a painter to write 'Samajwadi Party Zindabad' on the tin sheets.

Asked if he would come to the centre tomorrow to pay his tributes to the Emergency crusader, Yadav said, "We will decide the programme tomorrow. For how long they will keep it barred behind tin sheds."

Later in a post on X, the SP president derided the BJP's rule as "ostentatious Amritkal of freedom" and termed the closure a symbol of the party's "closed thinking."

"BJP holds ill-will and animosity towards every freedom fighter like Jayaprakash Narayan ji, who participated in the freedom struggle of the country.