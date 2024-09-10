BJP will lose all seats in UP by-polls, get routed in 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Tuesday, 10 September, that the BJP is set to lose all seats in the upcoming by-elections and will face a complete rout in the 2027 state assembly polls.

The by-polls are to be held for 10 seats that fell vacant following the election of nine legislators to Parliament and the sentencing of one legislator. Although the Election Commission has not yet announced the schedule, it has indicated that the elections will be held within the stipulated time frame.

"The BJP is destined to be wiped out in the 2027 state assembly elections because it is going to lose all the seats in the by-elections," Yadav asserted while addressing party workers at SP's state headquarters here, according to a party statement.

Of the 10 seats up for by-elections, the BJP won three and its ally, the Nishad Party, won one in the 2022 assembly elections. The SP won five seats, and its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), won one seat.

The RLD is now in an alliance with the BJP.

Yadav further enthused the party workers, saying, "The aware public made the Samajwadi Party the third-largest party in the country by electing 37 MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP's '400-plus' slogan has been debunked."

He also slammed the BJP's "arrogant politics", saying, "The BJP has tarnished the face of democratic institutions. The only alternative that can provide people with a prosperous life is the PDA [Backward, Dalit, Minority] bloc."