Not offended by remarks made by someone on his way out: Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Adityanath

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in an apparent dig at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, 8 September said he is not offended by remarks made by "someone on his way out".

Criticising the law and order situation in the state, Yadav said the the BJP government has made it a habit of being rebuked by the courts.

"Those who have no say in their own party, who will now pay heed to their words. Anyway, why should one feel bad by things said by someone on his way out," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.

His comments came hours after Adityanath in a public rally hit out at the SP chief and said, "Those who used to consider power as their 'bapauti' (family property) have started realising that they will never return to Uttar Pradesh, that is why they are trying to conspire. They (SP) are trying to create anarchy. They have nothing to do with development and the safety of daughters and businessmen."