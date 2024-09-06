INDIA bloc unity can write new history in Haryana, time to rise above oneself: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, said the "unity of INDI alliance is capable of writing a new history in the Haryana elections", asserting that this is the time to rise above oneself to defeat the "crooked and selfish politics" of the BJP.

Yadav also said his party would support whichever INDIA bloc member could best defeat the BJP's "negative, communal, and divisive politics" in Haryana.

His statement comes amidst seat-sharing talks between the Congress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) for the Assembly polls, with hard bargaining from both sides.

In a post on X, Yadav said this was not the time for SP or any other INDIA bloc partner to explore political opportunities, but a time for "sacrifice and selflessness".

"On the path of public welfare, there is no place for selfishness. Crooked and selfish people can never make their name in history. This moment is a historic opportunity to rise above ourselves to defeat such politics. We are ready, with an open heart, to make every sacrifice for the benefit of Haryana," his post in Hindi read.