INDIA bloc unity can write new history in Haryana, time to rise above oneself: Akhilesh
'Over the last 10 years, the BJP has pushed Haryana’s development back by two decades,' Samajwadi Party chief says on X
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, said the "unity of INDI alliance is capable of writing a new history in the Haryana elections", asserting that this is the time to rise above oneself to defeat the "crooked and selfish politics" of the BJP.
Yadav also said his party would support whichever INDIA bloc member could best defeat the BJP's "negative, communal, and divisive politics" in Haryana.
His statement comes amidst seat-sharing talks between the Congress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) for the Assembly polls, with hard bargaining from both sides.
In a post on X, Yadav said this was not the time for SP or any other INDIA bloc partner to explore political opportunities, but a time for "sacrifice and selflessness".
"On the path of public welfare, there is no place for selfishness. Crooked and selfish people can never make their name in history. This moment is a historic opportunity to rise above ourselves to defeat such politics. We are ready, with an open heart, to make every sacrifice for the benefit of Haryana," his post in Hindi read.
Exuding confidence about the victory of the INDIA bloc in the Assembly polls, the SP supremo wrote, "We have said this many times before, and we will say it again and continue to do so in future: 'It's not about the seat; it's about victory'."
"It's not about fielding candidates in a few seats, but about understanding the pain and suffering of the people and freeing them from the BJP's corrupt and manipulative politics. It's about the true development of Haryana and the welfare of its people. Over the last 10 years, the BJP has pushed Haryana’s development back by two decades," his post added.
Voting for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on 5 October and counting of votes will be conducted on 8 October.
In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had emerged as the single-largest party and formed a coalition government in a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party. However, the BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year just before the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP and the Congress won five seats each, of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.
