BJP's lamp is flickering, will go off soon: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, 22 July, took a dig at the BJP over the Kanwar Yatra directives in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, saying the ruling party's lamp is flickering and it will go off soon.

He also attacked the Centre after it lifted the ban on government employees to participate in the activities of the RSS, and asserted that communal politics has been rejected by people of the country.

Talking to the media outside Parliament, the Kannauj MP said more such steps are likely to be taken in future by the Centre and BJP-ruled states.

Asked about the Supreme Court's interim stay on the directives by BJP-ruled UP and Uttarakhand asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of owners, Yadav welcomed the verdict and said people have already rejected communal politics.

"Communal politics has been rejected by people, and just as a lamp flickers before it goes off, they (BJP) are flickering before going out. That is why such decisions are being taken," he said.