Bring 100 MLAs, form govt: Akhilesh Yadav's "monsoon offer" amid BJP rift speculation

The speculation about the rift in the BJP's state unit was fueled by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's post on X on Wednesday stating that the party is bigger than the government.

He also urged all ministers, MLAs and public representatives to respect party workers.

Maurya had met BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday, 16 July but neither the BJP nor the deputy chief minister said anything about the meeting.

There has long been a buzz about less-than-warm relations between Maurya and Adityanath. In private conversations, a number of BJP leaders from the state, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of the chief minister's working style and cited it as one of the reasons for their loss.