Uttar Pradesh: BJP power struggle grows, will CM Yogi be replaced?

Amid intense speculation about Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's potential replacement, NDTV has reported that the BJP is preparing for an organisational reshuffle following the significant setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls, with a decision expected soon.

According to NDTV, BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary has reportedly taken responsibility for the party's poor performance and offered to resign during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. Union home minister Amit Shah also met with PM Modi at his residence to discuss the issue.

It is understood that the BJP is eager to appoint an OBC leader as the state chief to recover from the recent electoral setback and prepare for the 2027 state polls. But the question is, can Adityanath be replaced? Do Modi-Shah have the steam to replace the CM who is said to have the RSS's backing?

Caste seems certain to play an important role. Chaudhary is a Jat leader from Moradabad, appointed in 2022 to address the community's discontent with the BJP. Political watchers believe that the potential selection of an OBC leader to replace Chaudhary is likely since OBCs constitute a significant portion of the state's population and played a crucial role in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP faced a major pushback in Uttar Pradesh, with its tally dropping from 62 seats in 2019 to 33 this time, while the main opposition Samajwadi Party made substantial gains and won 37 seats.