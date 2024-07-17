Uttar Pradesh: BJP power struggle grows, will CM Yogi be replaced?
BJP reportedly keen to appoint OBC leader as state chief to recover from recent electoral setback and prepare for 2027 state polls
Amid intense speculation about Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's potential replacement, NDTV has reported that the BJP is preparing for an organisational reshuffle following the significant setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls, with a decision expected soon.
According to NDTV, BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary has reportedly taken responsibility for the party's poor performance and offered to resign during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. Union home minister Amit Shah also met with PM Modi at his residence to discuss the issue.
It is understood that the BJP is eager to appoint an OBC leader as the state chief to recover from the recent electoral setback and prepare for the 2027 state polls. But the question is, can Adityanath be replaced? Do Modi-Shah have the steam to replace the CM who is said to have the RSS's backing?
Caste seems certain to play an important role. Chaudhary is a Jat leader from Moradabad, appointed in 2022 to address the community's discontent with the BJP. Political watchers believe that the potential selection of an OBC leader to replace Chaudhary is likely since OBCs constitute a significant portion of the state's population and played a crucial role in the Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP faced a major pushback in Uttar Pradesh, with its tally dropping from 62 seats in 2019 to 33 this time, while the main opposition Samajwadi Party made substantial gains and won 37 seats.
Having won the last two state elections in Uttar Pradesh, according to a UP watcher, the BJP is determined to achieve a hat-trick, making extensive changes in the party organisation probable. By-polls for 10 Assembly seats have intensified the struggle for power in the ruling party, said some.
Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's meeting with BJP national president J.P. Nadda has intensified speculation about a major reshuffle within the saffron party.
Though the BJP dismissed rumours of internal conflict and remained silent on any potential rejig, Maurya's cryptic X post — "the organisation is bigger than the government. No one is bigger than the organisation" — was widely interpreted as a veiled criticism of chief minister Adityanath.
Maurya, an OBC leader, also urged all ministers, MLAs, and public representatives to respect party workers. His appeal was interpreted by some as a call for rebellion.
Not only Maurya but several other BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of Adityanath's working style, citing it as one of the reasons for their defeat.
Notably, the party's review report held the UP administration responsible for the electoral loss, stating that its style of working neglected party workers, leading to their lack of activity in the Lok Sabha elections. The report further alleged that the administration removed BJP voters from the voters' list and failed to provide necessary support.
