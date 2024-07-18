BJP goes Kurukshetra? Modi to meet UP cadre as Yogi defies high command
The saffron party still battles internal turmoil in Uttar Pradesh, with leaders blaming each other for poor performance in the recent elections
Amidst the ongoing internal conflicts within the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.
This visit follows a long meeting with home minister Amit Shah and Bhupendra Chaudhary, the UP BJP chief, to address the ongoing infighting in the state unit.
Although there were speculations about the removal of Yogi Adityanath as chief minister, he being held responsible by the Modi–Shah camp for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, sources say no decision has been taken by the party high command yet.
For now, the party is striving to present a united front ahead of the upcoming by-polls, with insiders stating that Adityanath will remain at the helm with backing from the RSS.
Yogi, seen as a potential challenger to the Modi–Shah leadership within the BJP, maintains a strong grip on the party in the state, said a Lucknow-based political observer.
In a display of his authority, Adityanath recently deputed his ministers to take charge of the campaigning for various assembly seats in the by-polls ahead — but excluded both of his deputies, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, who are said to be of Modi's faction.
Maurya, who hails from the OBC community, has openly criticised Adityanath on several occasions. He has been camping out in Delhi, meeting with the BJP high command in hopes of replacing Adityanath, observers claim.
On the other hand, Adityanath was all smiles posing for photo ops with national general secretary J.P. Nadda as recently as 14 July, when the latter visited the state. Or were there thorns hidden in the bouquets of roses exchanged?
Unfortunately, Maurya's lack of command over the party and its organisation in UP weakens his position, which is likely to force the BJP high command to maintain the status quo in this politically crucial state for now, they believe.
Despite this, Maurya could potentially be appointed as state chief, claimed some people closer to him.
In response to the rising influence of the Samajwadi Party, the BJP has been considering a replacement for current state chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, with an aim to bring in an OBC leader instead. Akhilesh Yadav’s focus on the PDA communities (pichda, or backward classes; Dalits; alpsankhyak, or minorities) has been highly effective, surpassing the BJP’s Hindutva politics in Uttar Pradesh.
In this context then, in order to present a united front while showcasing strong Hindutva credentials alongside a pro-OBC strategy, there is a strong possibility that Adityanath will get to keep his chair.
However, the organisation may undergo a major reshuffle regardless, according to BJP observers.