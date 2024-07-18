BJP goes Kurukshetra? Modi to meet UP cadre as Yogi defies high command

For now, the party is striving to present a united front ahead of the upcoming by-polls, with insiders stating that Adityanath will remain at the helm with backing from the RSS.

Yogi, seen as a potential challenger to the Modi–Shah leadership within the BJP, maintains a strong grip on the party in the state, said a Lucknow-based political observer.

In a display of his authority, Adityanath recently deputed his ministers to take charge of the campaigning for various assembly seats in the by-polls ahead — but excluded both of his deputies, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, who are said to be of Modi's faction.

Maurya, who hails from the OBC community, has openly criticised Adityanath on several occasions. He has been camping out in Delhi, meeting with the BJP high command in hopes of replacing Adityanath, observers claim.

On the other hand, Adityanath was all smiles posing for photo ops with national general secretary J.P. Nadda as recently as 14 July, when the latter visited the state. Or were there thorns hidden in the bouquets of roses exchanged?