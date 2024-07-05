The knives are still out for Yogi Adityanath

An internal report prepared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blames Yogi Adityanath for the party’s disastrous performance in the key state of Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP and its allies succeeded in winning only 36 out of the 80 seats despite their much-touted ‘double-engine’ sarkar.

The report cited the example of BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal, who was defeated by Imran Masood of the Congress in Saharanpur. In a review meeting, Lakhanpal complained about the overconfidence of local BJP leaders who believed that they did not need to work on the ground to mobilise the public — that ‘Brand Modi’ was enough to achieve their target of ‘Mission 80’ and make a clean sweep of all the seats in UP.

This lack of leadership (read: Yogi) saw persistent infighting amongst rival BJP camps.

In Saharanpur, Lakhanpal accused BJP MLA Ashish Singh from Hardoi of working behind the scenes to defeat him. The rift between the Lakhanpal and Singh groups is so marked that when UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary led a fact-finding team to ascertain the reasons for his defeat, the two groups began shouting slogans against each other and had to be pacified with great difficulty.

The story is the same across several constituencies, with losing candidates blaming the ‘Jaichands’ in their own party for having plotted their defeat.

Seven out of eleven Union ministers — including Sanjeev Balyan, Kaushal Kishore, B.P.S. Verma, Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahendra Chandra Pandey, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Smriti Irani — believed ‘intrigue and jealousy’ made them bite the dust.