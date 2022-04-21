Akshay Kumar issues apology for doing tobacco advert

Continuing his note further, Akshay wrote that he still stands by what he said in that particular video that surfaced on the Internet, "While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."



"The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes(sic)", he concluded.