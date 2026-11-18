At the time of landfall, the severe cyclonic storm is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph.

With the cyclone expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh, the state government has stepped up preparedness and emergency response arrangements.

Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and Chief Executive Officer of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), said the movement of the cyclone was being continuously monitored.

He said instructions were being issued to district administrations to ensure preparedness and minimise potential damage.

As part of the emergency arrangements, 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been kept ready, along with local fire and emergency services.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall across several coastal districts on Thursday and Friday.

According to the state disaster management authorities, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, with some coastal areas potentially witnessing intense downpours.

The APSDMA has advised residents in coastal regions to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Farmers have also been urged to take precautionary measures to protect crops and agricultural equipment.

People living in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities and move to designated relief centres whenever directed.

Andhra Pradesh home minister V. Anita reviewed the state's preparedness after the cyclone intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

She directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance over the next 48 hours and take all necessary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The minister also instructed district administrations to remain prepared for emergency situations, particularly in the North Andhra region, which is expected to be among the areas affected by the cyclone.

Reiterating the need for public safety, Anita urged residents in coastal areas to avoid stepping outside unless absolutely necessary.

She also asked officials to ensure that people living in low-lying areas are shifted to relief centres in time to prevent casualties.

With landfall expected on Friday, authorities have urged residents to remain alert, follow official weather advisories and cooperate with disaster management teams.

With IANS inputs