Nature’s fury: Andhra facing third cyclone in 3 weeks as depression grows

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into Cyclone Akvan, potentially becoming a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh by 19 November

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been warned of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea

The warning comes as Andhra Pradesh continues to recover from two recent cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, which caused estimated losses of nearly Rs 7,000 crore

A deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, named Akvan, by Monday evening and barrel towards Andhra Pradesh, putting the southern state in the line of a severe weather system for the third time in three weeks.

Officials warned fishermen in both states from venturing into the sea.

The system is likely to bring rains to Chennai and its nearby districts, the IMD said.

The deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, a severe cyclonic storm by 17 November and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh coast around 19 November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.