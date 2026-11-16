Nature’s fury: Andhra facing third cyclone in 3 weeks as depression grows
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; fishermen advised to stay ashore
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into Cyclone Akvan, potentially becoming a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh by 19 November
Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been warned of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea
The warning comes as Andhra Pradesh continues to recover from two recent cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, which caused estimated losses of nearly Rs 7,000 crore
A deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, named Akvan, by Monday evening and barrel towards Andhra Pradesh, putting the southern state in the line of a severe weather system for the third time in three weeks.
Officials warned fishermen in both states from venturing into the sea.
The system is likely to bring rains to Chennai and its nearby districts, the IMD said.
The deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, a severe cyclonic storm by 17 November and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh coast around 19 November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The deep depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north to northwestwards with a speed of eight km per hour in the past six hours and lay centered over the same region at 5:30 am today, an official release from the IMD said.
Following this, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said that squally winds are expected to strike the coastal regions of the state, accompanied by heavy rains on Monday.
The APSDMA asked state fishermen not to venture into the sea. Jain also advised farmers and people to take precautions.
The southern state was battered by two cyclones in quick succession recently -- Arnab and Murasu -- flattening lakhs of acres of crops and causing a loss estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The state has sought Central assistance.
Regarding Tamil Nadu, the IMD said heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts from 17 November.
In addition, heavy rain is likely in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and the neighbouring union territory Puducherry from 18 November.
During the last 24 hours ending 5.30 am on Monday, Tuticorin received the maximum rainfall of 20 mm, followed by Nagercoil and Kanyakumari, which recorded 10 mm each.
Similarly, Chennai, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar districts and Puducherry also received moderate rain during the same period.
The Met department said that fishermen from Tamil Nadu coastal areas were advised not to venture into the sea from 16 to 21 November.
With PTI inputs