Andhra faces another severe cyclonic storm; likely to hit on 17 November

The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on 16 November. It is then expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on 17 November, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to approach the North Andhra coast.

Prakhar Jain, managing director of APSDMA and chief executive officer of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), said North Andhra could experience heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Thursday and Friday under the system's influence.

He urged residents and farmers to take necessary precautionary measures and remain alert to official weather advisories.

If the system follows the forecast track, it would mark the third cyclonic storm to affect the Andhra Pradesh coast within 20 days.

Earlier, very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapuram on 27 October. Subsequently, severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu' made landfall between Nellore and Narasapur on 3 November.

The two cyclones within a week resulted in 15 deaths and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agricultural land and crops across coastal districts.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall damaged roads and electricity networks, disrupting essential services in several areas.

Preliminary estimates put the losses caused by Cyclone 'Murasu' at approximately Rs 1,919.59 crore. The storm damaged crops across 1,43,122 hectares, affecting around 1,86,063 farmers.

Meanwhile, the estimated losses from Cyclone 'Arnab' stood at approximately Rs 4,600 crore.

With another severe weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal, authorities are closely monitoring its movement and intensification as preparations continue along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

With IANS inputs