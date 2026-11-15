Andhra faces another severe cyclonic storm; likely to hit on 17 November
Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in North Andhra, with residents and farmers urged to take precautions
IMD warns that a depression over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 17 November, potentially approaching North Andhra
Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in North Andhra, with residents and farmers urged to take precautions
The approaching storm could be the third cyclone to affect Andhra Pradesh in 20 days, following two cyclones that killed 15 people and caused extensive damage
The Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to face another severe cyclonic storm on 17 November, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further over the next two days.
According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. In its Sunday morning bulletin, the weather department said the system was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on 15 November.
The depression was located approximately 700 km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), 860 km east-southeast of Chennai, 1,040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1,160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.
The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on 16 November. It is then expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on 17 November, the IMD said.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to approach the North Andhra coast.
Prakhar Jain, managing director of APSDMA and chief executive officer of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), said North Andhra could experience heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Thursday and Friday under the system's influence.
He urged residents and farmers to take necessary precautionary measures and remain alert to official weather advisories.
If the system follows the forecast track, it would mark the third cyclonic storm to affect the Andhra Pradesh coast within 20 days.
Earlier, very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapuram on 27 October. Subsequently, severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu' made landfall between Nellore and Narasapur on 3 November.
The two cyclones within a week resulted in 15 deaths and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agricultural land and crops across coastal districts.
Strong winds and heavy rainfall damaged roads and electricity networks, disrupting essential services in several areas.
Preliminary estimates put the losses caused by Cyclone 'Murasu' at approximately Rs 1,919.59 crore. The storm damaged crops across 1,43,122 hectares, affecting around 1,86,063 farmers.
Meanwhile, the estimated losses from Cyclone 'Arnab' stood at approximately Rs 4,600 crore.
With another severe weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal, authorities are closely monitoring its movement and intensification as preparations continue along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
With IANS inputs