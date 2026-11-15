IMD warns of possible cyclone formation in Bay of Bengal by Monday

IMD forecasts the southeast Bay of Bengal system to develop into a cyclonic storm by Monday, with the possibility of further intensification

Fishermen have been advised to return to shore as strong winds are expected until 18 November

The Indian Coast Guard has placed ships and aircraft on standby, while rainfall is forecast in parts of Tamil Nadu

A weather system developing over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and could further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

Amid the possibility of worsening weather conditions, fishermen have been advised to return to shore, with strong winds expected over the southwest Bay of Bengal until 18 November.

The Indian Coast Guard has also stepped up its preparedness, keeping ships and aircraft on standby to carry out rescue operations and safeguard lives and property.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify on Sunday while moving west-northwestwards. It is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday evening.