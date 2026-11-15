IMD warns of possible cyclone formation in Bay of Bengal by Monday
Fishermen have been advised to return to shore as strong winds are expected until 18 November
IMD forecasts the southeast Bay of Bengal system to develop into a cyclonic storm by Monday, with the possibility of further intensification
Fishermen have been advised to return to shore as strong winds are expected until 18 November
The Indian Coast Guard has placed ships and aircraft on standby, while rainfall is forecast in parts of Tamil Nadu
A weather system developing over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and could further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.
Amid the possibility of worsening weather conditions, fishermen have been advised to return to shore, with strong winds expected over the southwest Bay of Bengal until 18 November.
The Indian Coast Guard has also stepped up its preparedness, keeping ships and aircraft on standby to carry out rescue operations and safeguard lives and property.
According to the IMD, the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify on Sunday while moving west-northwestwards. It is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday evening.
The weather system could gain further strength after reaching cyclonic storm intensity, with the possibility of developing into a severe cyclonic storm.
However, the IMD has not yet specified any likely landfall location or timing. The extent of the potential impact along the coast also remains unclear.
The immediate weather advisories include warnings of strong winds over the southwest Bay of Bengal and rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu.
The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall on Sunday and Monday in districts adjoining the Western Ghats and southern parts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai may also experience light rainfall on Sunday, according to the regional weather centre.
The strong wind warning over the southwest Bay of Bengal remains in effect until Wednesday, 18 November.
Fishermen currently at sea have been urged to return to the coast in view of the anticipated deterioration in weather conditions. Those planning to venture into the sea have also been advised to follow the weather warnings.
Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has confirmed that its ships and aircraft are ready to respond to emergencies and undertake search-and-rescue operations if required.
The preparations come as authorities closely monitor the developing weather system and its potential intensification over the Bay of Bengal.
With IANS inputs