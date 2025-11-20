Al Falah University founder faces fresh Rs 2 crore fraud charge in Bhopal amid ED probe

Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui has come under intensified legal scrutiny, facing multiple cases spanning decades. A day after being sent to 13-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a terror-financing–linked money laundering probe, Siddiqui has now been booked in a separate Rs 2 crore fraud case in Bhopal.

Siddiqui drew the ED’s attention after alleged links to the Delhi Red Fort blast surfaced, with the agency claiming he and his Al Falah charitable trust amassed around Rs 415.10 crore through fake NAAC accreditation and false claims of UGC recognition, misleading students and parents.

Officials noted that Siddiqui had been absconding from Bhopal Police for years in an older fraud case. Between 1997 and 2001, he and his brother Hamood Siddiqui allegedly ran a chit fund in Bhopal promising to double investors’ money. FIRs were later filed at Talaiya and Shahjahanabad police stations. Siddiqui is also accused of misappropriating funds belonging to gas victims. While Jawad secured anticipatory bail in the 24-year-old fraud case, Hamood was acquitted.