Delhi blast puts over 200 Al Falah University docs, staff under the spotlight

More than 200 doctors and staff at Al Falah University have been swept into the investigative spotlight after the 10 November car blast near the Red Fort, sources said, casting a shadow of anxiety over the institution.

Security personnel have been making frequent, sweeping checks across the university, prompting visible anxiety among students and staff. On Wednesday, several employees were seen departing through the university gates — belongings piled into cars — as they quietly slipped away to their hometowns. According to insiders, agencies are meticulously tracking those who left after the blast, suspecting that some among them may have had links with the terrorists.

Investigators say many individuals have hastily wiped their mobile data, raising further suspicion. Hostels and off-campus accommodations are being searched with relentless intensity; already over 1,000 people have been questioned.

In Nuh, agencies detained a 35-year-old Anganwadi worker, who had rented a room to suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi in Hidayat Colony and had been on the run since the explosions. Her family is also under the scanner, as are seven others believed to have been in contact with Umar, who had reportedly used multiple mobile phones during his stay.