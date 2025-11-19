Al-Falah University founder sent to 13-day ED custody in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Al-Falah University founder Jawed Ahmed Siddiqui to 13 days’ custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged terror funding. Siddiqui, arrested on Tuesday evening, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence close to midnight, with proceedings continuing until 1 a.m.

The court observed that the ED had complied with all requirements under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “Considering the gravity of the offence and that the investigation is at a nascent stage, I deem it appropriate that the accused is granted ED custody remand for 13 days,” the judge said.

According to the ED, Al-Falah University misrepresented itself as a UGC-recognised institution and falsely claimed its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) status. The agency alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore in educational revenue between 2018 and 2025, describing the growth as a “meteoric rise”, with earnings rising from Rs 24.21 crore in 2018–19 to Rs 80.10 crore in 2024–25.