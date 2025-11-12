Al-Falah University under scrutiny after Faridabad terror arrests and Red Fort blast

Al-Falah University and its sprawling 76-acre campus in Dhauj village in Faridabad, Haryana, are under investigation following the arrest of three doctors in connection with a “white-collar terror module” and the high-intensity explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.

Authorities allege that educated individuals linked to the university were acting under the direction of Pakistan-backed handlers, prompting investigators to examine how the institution became a hub for such activities.

Established under the Haryana Private Universities Act, Al-Falah University began as an engineering college in 1997. It received ‘A’ category accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2013 and was granted university status by the Haryana government in 2014. The university also includes the Al-Falah Medical College.

In its early years, experts say the university positioned itself as an alternative to Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia for minority students. Located just 30 kilometres from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, the university is managed by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, founded in 1995.