Delhi blast probe reveals ‘white-collar terror network’ involving Kashmiri doctors: Police

The investigation into the deadly Delhi car blast — which tore through the calm near Red Fort, claiming 13 lives and injuring many — has taken a chilling turn, unmasking what officials describe as a “white-collar terror network” with roots deep in Jammu and Kashmir’s medical fraternity, say police sources.

According to sources, three Kashmiri doctors — once symbols of academic brilliance and professional promise — now stand accused of plotting one of the most sinister terror operations in recent years. Their alleged involvement has cast a grim shadow on the Valley, exposing how radicalisation has seeped even into the ranks of the educated elite.

At the centre of the storm is Dr. Mohammad Umar, a young physician from Koil village in Pulwama, who is believed to have driven the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening. The blast killed all three occupants of the vehicle. Once a meritorious student at Srinagar’s prestigious Government Medical College, Umar’s transformation from a promising doctor to a radicalised operative has stunned both neighbours and investigators.

Police sources said Umar’s two brothers and mother have been detained for questioning, while his father is reportedly mentally unwell. “He was brilliant and deeply religious from childhood — but later, something changed,” said a neighbour, recalling the quiet, studious boy who rarely mingled.