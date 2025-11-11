Delhi cop who first saw blast: Heard loud bang, vehicles engulfed in flames

In the heart of the capital, where the hum of evening traffic usually mingles with the chatter of passersby, chaos erupted near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday when a parked Hyundai i20 — its number plate tracing back to Haryana — exploded in a deafening blast. The sudden inferno tore through the calm, killing at least 13 people and leaving dozens wounded, their cries echoing through the narrow lanes as flames consumed nearby vehicles.

Among the first on the scene was sub-inspector Vinod Nayan, stationed at the Red Fort police post, who later became the first witness to record his account in the FIR lodged at Kotwali Police Station. “I heard a loud explosion… I came outside and saw vehicles on fire,” he recalled in his report. Without hesitation, Nayan and his team rushed toward the blaze, pulling the injured from the wreckage and ferrying them to nearby hospitals even as the air hung thick with smoke and panic.

The case has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — a clear indication of the gravity with which investigators are treating the incident.