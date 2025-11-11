Global condolences pour in after Red Fort tragedy shakes Delhi

From Japan, ambassador ONO Keiichi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi blast. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, offered both empathy and caution, posting, “My thoughts are with all those affected by the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi today. If you are in the immediate area, please follow the advice of the local authorities. Our travel advice will be kept updated.”

Lithuania’s ambassador, Diana Mickevičienė, added her voice to the global chorus of sorrow, stating, “Horrible news about blasts at Red Fort, Delhi! Our deepest condolences and prayers to the dear ones of the victims, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

The wave of condolences from world capitals reflects not only compassion for the victims but also international concern over an act that has shaken the very heart of India’s capital.

The explosion — which ripped through a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station — left behind a trail of devastation. Flames engulfed nearby vehicles, shattered streetlights, and sent panic rippling through one of Delhi’s busiest heritage zones. The injured were swiftly rushed to LNJP Hospital, where doctors continue to monitor their condition.

Within minutes of the blast, Delhi Police, the NIA, NSG, and forensic teams arrived at the scene. The area has since been cordoned off, with CCTV footage under scrutiny to piece together the sequence of events and identify those behind the attack.

Authorities have issued high alerts across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai. Security has been tightened at metro stations, markets, and religious sites — a grim reminder of the fragile calm that follows such acts of terror.

The world, it seems, stands with India in both grief and resolve — united in condemning an attack that sought to shatter peace but has instead drawn nations closer in shared humanity.

With IANS inputs