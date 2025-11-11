Global condolences pour in after Red Fort tragedy shakes Delhi
High alerts issued across Delhi, UP, Bihar, and Mumbai; security tightened at metros, markets, and religious site
Diplomatic missions across the world joined India in mourning the horrific car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi — an attack that snatched 13 innocent lives and left several others battling injuries. Messages of sorrow, solidarity, and support flooded in from embassies and envoys, underscoring the shared grief that transcends borders.
The Embassy of Egypt in India extended heartfelt condolences, writing on X, “On behalf of the People and Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, we extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, and we wish all injured a swift and complete recovery.”
France’s ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, echoed the sentiment of compassion, saying, “On behalf of the French People and Government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured.”
From Japan, ambassador ONO Keiichi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi blast. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, offered both empathy and caution, posting, “My thoughts are with all those affected by the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi today. If you are in the immediate area, please follow the advice of the local authorities. Our travel advice will be kept updated.”
Lithuania’s ambassador, Diana Mickevičienė, added her voice to the global chorus of sorrow, stating, “Horrible news about blasts at Red Fort, Delhi! Our deepest condolences and prayers to the dear ones of the victims, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
The wave of condolences from world capitals reflects not only compassion for the victims but also international concern over an act that has shaken the very heart of India’s capital.
The explosion — which ripped through a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station — left behind a trail of devastation. Flames engulfed nearby vehicles, shattered streetlights, and sent panic rippling through one of Delhi’s busiest heritage zones. The injured were swiftly rushed to LNJP Hospital, where doctors continue to monitor their condition.
Within minutes of the blast, Delhi Police, the NIA, NSG, and forensic teams arrived at the scene. The area has since been cordoned off, with CCTV footage under scrutiny to piece together the sequence of events and identify those behind the attack.
Authorities have issued high alerts across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai. Security has been tightened at metro stations, markets, and religious sites — a grim reminder of the fragile calm that follows such acts of terror.
The world, it seems, stands with India in both grief and resolve — united in condemning an attack that sought to shatter peace but has instead drawn nations closer in shared humanity.
With IANS inputs
