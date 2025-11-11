Red Fort blast toll rises to 13: Delhi Police invoke UAPA, to examine role of busted Faridabad module

The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act in connection with the powerful car explosion near the Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives and left over 30 people injured. Investigations suggest that the blast was a possible act of terror, carried out in haste after a key module was dismantled in Faridabad.

Officials confirmed that the First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Kotwali police station under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror act, alongside relevant provisions of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The city has been placed on high alert, with the Delhi Police conducting raids at multiple locations and tightening security at the airport, railway stations, and major bus terminals.

According to investigators, the explosion occurred at approximately 6:52 pm on Monday, when a Hyundai i20 car detonated near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The car, packed with high-grade explosives including ammonium nitrate and RDX, triggered a fire that engulfed several nearby vehicles. The blast, which took place during peak traffic hours, appears to have been intended to cause mass casualties and chaos.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the car’s ownership changed hands multiple times — a method frequently used by terror networks to conceal the identity of the perpetrators. The vehicle was first registered in the name of Mohammad Salman, later sold to Nadeem, then to a Faridabad-based car dealer, and finally purchased by one Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Tariq, who is currently under police questioning, allegedly handed over the vehicle to Dr Umar Mohammad — a suspected member of the busted Faridabad terror module.

Investigators believe Dr Mohammad may have been inside the car at the time of the explosion. A DNA test is being conducted to confirm his presence. The doctor, said to have been on the run, is reportedly linked to terror financing and arms smuggling operations.