Ala Hazrat Dargah condemns Udaipur killing

He said that the Prophet had never uttered a word against those who criticised him or even against his enemies.



"He always asked his followers not to even think of revenge against those who opposed him. Beheading someone is certainly not what Islam propagates. Islam does not believe in the sword-it believes in love and harmony," he said.



The cleric said that it was amply clear that the accused in the Udaipur incident did not believe in what Islam propagated.