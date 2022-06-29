Udaipur horror: Muslim organisations condemn tailor's killing

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Tuesday said that Muslims of India will never allow Talibanisation mindset to surface in the country.

No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace, Khan said in a statement.

In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man which is received as a punishable sin in the Islamic world, he said.

Khan said that the accused were a part of certain radical groups that find solution only via the path of violence.

I strongly discourage this act and plead the government to take a strict action against them. Muslims of India will never allow talibanisation mindset to surface in our motherland, he said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)