Taliban-style murder rocks Udaipur, CM appeals for peace

Sources said that the victim was hacked to death for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.



The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace.



"I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime," he said.