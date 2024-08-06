Alert sounded in many Bihar districts in view of Bangladesh protests

An alert has been sounded in many parts of Bihar in the wake of the unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, a top police official said on Tuesday, 6 August.

According to Additional Director of Police (Headquarters), J S Gangwar, the alert was issued in the districts situated close to Bangladesh.

"An alert has been sounded in all such districts. The police have been instructed to keep vigil in close coordination with central paramilitary forces,” he told PTI.

Although no Bihar district is situated along the border with Bangladesh, the state shares a long, porous boundary with Nepal, which has been often used by infiltrators from other countries to sneak into the Indian territory.

Besides, districts in the state's densely populated northeastern part ‘Seemanchal’ are said to be vulnerable to influx of illegal immigrants, who enter Bihar via West Bengal.

Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced prime minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.