Alert sounded in many Bihar districts in view of Bangladesh protests
Although Bihar does not border Bangladesh directly, it has a porous boundary with Nepal and is vulnerable to illegal immigration, particularly in the densely populated Seemanchal region
An alert has been sounded in many parts of Bihar in the wake of the unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, a top police official said on Tuesday, 6 August.
According to Additional Director of Police (Headquarters), J S Gangwar, the alert was issued in the districts situated close to Bangladesh.
"An alert has been sounded in all such districts. The police have been instructed to keep vigil in close coordination with central paramilitary forces,” he told PTI.
Although no Bihar district is situated along the border with Bangladesh, the state shares a long, porous boundary with Nepal, which has been often used by infiltrators from other countries to sneak into the Indian territory.
Besides, districts in the state's densely populated northeastern part ‘Seemanchal’ are said to be vulnerable to influx of illegal immigrants, who enter Bihar via West Bengal.
Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced prime minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.
Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on high alert along the India-Bangladesh international borders in West Bengal given the crisis in the neighbouring country.
West Bengal Police have also issued an advisory cautioning the public about refraining from making any controversial posts on the emerging crisis in Bangladesh.
“Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest. Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, do not step into a fake news trap. The state administration is alert and vigilant. Keep calm and maintain peace,” the advisory issued by West Bengal Police read.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines