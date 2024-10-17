All 29 civic volunteers at R.G. Kar medical college relieved of their duties

All the 29 civic volunteers at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been relieved of their duties by Kolkata Police, police sources said on Thursday, 17 October.

They have been replaced by 29 constables, including women personnel, the sources said.

The 29 civic volunteers who have been relieved of their duties at R.G. Kar have not been assigned any other alternative duty for the time being.

Since the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor at R.G. Kar took place in August 2024, the role of the civic volunteers came into question. In fact, the person, who was held as the “sole prime accused” by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its first charge sheet filed at a special court in Kolkata earlier this month, was also a civic volunteer.