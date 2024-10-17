Is marital rape a crime or not? SC to hear petitions again today

The Supreme Court is set to hear a series of petitions today, 17 October, challenging the constitutional validity of exception 2 to section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which broadly defines ‘rape’ as sexual intercourse with a woman against her will or consent, or if consent has been obtained through misrepresentation or other illegal means, or if she is of unsound mind or under 18 years of age.

Critically, exception 2 of section 375 IPC states: ‘Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under fifteen years of age, is not rape.’

The IPC was framed in 1860, which may excuse the bizarre stipulation. However, the much-touted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which replaced the IPC, has copied and pasted the section verbatim, simply renaming it section 63.

Today’s hearing is part of a series of ongoing hearings on petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the batch of petitions.

In 2022, the Karnataka High Court described exception 2 as an “age-old, regressive” concept. While the Supreme Court had stayed the trial in the Karnataka case, it has since merged the matter with a split verdict from Delhi High Court on marital rape, along with other petitions and PILs concerning the issue.

At the beginning of this month, the Union home ministry submitted a 49-page affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the classification of marital rape as an offence is “excessively harsh”, and that criminalising it would affect the sanctity of a marriage, insisting that there are existing legal remedies to protect married women from sexual violence, and maintaining that sexual violence in marriage should not be treated at par with that perpetrated by others.