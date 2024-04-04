All aboard the Ambani ark at Vantara

There are a lot of people working [for human welfare] but in animal welfare, there are few… I think I was the chosen one and I was fortunate enough that [with] God’s blessings… I could do seva of animals… I see God within every animal.”

Thus spoke Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani in a chat with CNN-News18, on the launch of his pet project Vantara in February.

Lucky for the animals, not so lucky for the poor. The information that the 28-year-old’s rescue and rehab centre spent Rs 2 crore to remove a tumour from an elephant might boggle the minds of some. But apparently, it was money well spent, a committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge attested.

The tough question is: what’s the need for this private zoo, when there are 150 zoos in the country, most of them understaffed and underfunded? Why not extend the seva (service) to them? Why transport crocodiles in airconditioned carriages with ambulances and vets in attendance all the way from Chennai to Gujarat?

Vantara is an amalgam of the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust and Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The 650-acre centre is located within the Jamnagar refinery and petrochemical complex, and was very speedily constructed. Funded by the Reliance Foundation, it is now said to equal New York City’s Bronx Zoo and outdo the National Zoological Park in New Delhi in terms of sheer number of animals.

In 2020–21, the last year for which public data is available, the Delhi Zoo had 1,114 animals belonging to 100 species. Speaking to the media in February 2024, Anant Ambani pegged the number in his private zoo at over 4,700.