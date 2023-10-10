Mukesh Ambani reclaims richest Indian tag, Ratan Tata has most followers on X

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd, has reclaimed the top spot as the richest Indian after a year, as per the '360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023'.

Ambani was ranked at the top with a wealth of Rs 808,800 crore with 2 per cent appreciation over the previous year.

Industrialist Gautam Adani, despite a 57 per cent erosion in wealth, was ranked second in the list with a wealth of Rs 474,800 crore.

Last year, Adani was ahead of Ambani by Rs 3 lakh crore and in 2023, the latter is ahead of the former by Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

The top two industrialists are followed by vaccine maker Cyrus S. Poonawalla (Rs 278,500 crore), HCL Group’s Shiv Nadar (Rs 228,900 crore), Hinduja Group’s Gopichand Hinduja (Rs 176,500 crore) and Sun Pharmaceuticals’ Dilip Shanghvi (Rs 164,300 crore).