Reliance: Ambani's children join RIL board as AGM focuses on future

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, delivered an annual address that focused on the conglomerate's future plans and achievements, leaving investors with mixed sentiments. The 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday saw shares of Reliance Industries decline by 1.27 per cent, in stark contrast to the 0.2 per cent rise in Nifty 50.

While Ambani refrained from announcing any ground-breaking new ventures or the much-anticipated listing roadmap for Reliance Retail, he did provide a glimpse into the company's ongoing strategy.

One of the noteworthy developments was the inclusion of Ambani's three children, Isha, Akash, and Anant, as executive directors on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd., signifying the continuation of a family legacy. Nita Ambani stepped down from the board, marking this significant generational shift in the leadership structure.