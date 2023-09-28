Adani Group appoints new auditor for UK subsidiaries amidst controversy

The Adani Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, has significantly changed its auditor line-up for its primary UK subsidiaries.

This move comes amidst controversy surrounding the conglomerate's financial practices and allegations of accounting fraud.

The Financial Times reported that London-based firm Ferguson Maidment & Co has assumed the auditor role for Adani's UK subsidiaries after the previous auditor, Crowe UK, resigned in March.

The decision to switch auditors follows a tumultuous period for the Adani Group, triggered by allegations of accounting irregularities and fraud by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January. These accusations led to a stock market sell-off, resulting in substantial losses for the conglomerate.

Hindenburg Research had raised concerns about Adani's use of a relatively small Indian firm, Shah Dhandaria & Co, as one of its primary auditors. In response, the Adani Group defended its audit practices, stating that it followed a policy of engaging with globally recognised auditors.