All eyes on Bihar: Shah, Rahul, and other national leaders set for poll campaign rallies
Wednesday’s rallies are poised to shape the narrative in the run-up to the first phase of polling
Bihar is set for a day of high-octane political activity on Wednesday as a host of national leaders from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc descend on the state to campaign for their respective candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Rahul Gandhi, will be joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc allies, is set to address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, seeking to rally voter support around themes of employment, social justice, and governance. The twin rallies are being viewed as a major show of strength for the opposition alliance as it looks to counter the NDA’s organisational might.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the BJP’s campaign push with public meetings in Darbhanga, Samastipur, and Begusarai, canvassing support for NDA nominees. His visit comes as part of a coordinated strategy by the BJP’s top brass to strengthen the coalition’s presence across the state’s northern and central regions.
The campaign trail will also feature heavyweight appearances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who are scheduled to address rallies across Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan, Patna, Bhojpur, and Buxar.
In addition, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi will hold separate rallies to drum up support for NDA candidates.
Political analysts say the simultaneous presence of leaders from both alliances reflects the battle’s intensity, with Bihar emerging as a key testing ground for national narratives ahead of future elections.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for 14 November.
The day’s campaign blitz is expected to set the tone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday, when he will address two back-to-back rallies in Muzaffarpur and Saran.
With the entry of top leaders from both camps, Bihar has turned into the country’s political epicentre with its towns and constituencies buzzing with rallies, slogans, and the unmistakable pulse of election fever.
With PTI Inputs
