All eyes on Bihar: Shah, Rahul, and other national leaders set for poll campaign rallies

Bihar is set for a day of high-octane political activity on Wednesday as a host of national leaders from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc descend on the state to campaign for their respective candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, will be joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc allies, is set to address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, seeking to rally voter support around themes of employment, social justice, and governance. The twin rallies are being viewed as a major show of strength for the opposition alliance as it looks to counter the NDA’s organisational might.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the BJP’s campaign push with public meetings in Darbhanga, Samastipur, and Begusarai, canvassing support for NDA nominees. His visit comes as part of a coordinated strategy by the BJP’s top brass to strengthen the coalition’s presence across the state’s northern and central regions.

The campaign trail will also feature heavyweight appearances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who are scheduled to address rallies across Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan, Patna, Bhojpur, and Buxar.