Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-provocative campaign songs

As Bihar gears up for the crucial two-phase assembly elections on 6 and 11 November, the state police have issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media to spread caste-based provocations, underscoring the delicate balance between political expression and public peace.

DGP Vinay Kumar cautioned that any attempt to disrupt harmony or flout the model code of conduct would invite strict legal action.

In recent weeks, online platforms have become a battleground of influence, with supporters of multiple parties circulating songs, reels, and short videos with provocative caste overtones, often in Bhojpuri, aimed at stirring community sentiments. According to police sources, such posts are not merely digital noise but deliberate attempts to inflame social tensions ahead of polling.

“Police will take strict action against anyone posting objectionable, double-meaning, or caste-provocative songs,” the DGP told PTI, emphasising that these acts are violations of the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and an affront to electoral decorum.