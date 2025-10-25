Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-provocative campaign songs
DGP Vinay Kumar cautions that any attempt to disrupt harmony or flout the model code of conduct will invite strict legal action
As Bihar gears up for the crucial two-phase assembly elections on 6 and 11 November, the state police have issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media to spread caste-based provocations, underscoring the delicate balance between political expression and public peace.
DGP Vinay Kumar cautioned that any attempt to disrupt harmony or flout the model code of conduct would invite strict legal action.
In recent weeks, online platforms have become a battleground of influence, with supporters of multiple parties circulating songs, reels, and short videos with provocative caste overtones, often in Bhojpuri, aimed at stirring community sentiments. According to police sources, such posts are not merely digital noise but deliberate attempts to inflame social tensions ahead of polling.
“Police will take strict action against anyone posting objectionable, double-meaning, or caste-provocative songs,” the DGP told PTI, emphasising that these acts are violations of the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and an affront to electoral decorum.
The Bihar Police’s Cyber Cell of the Economic Offences Unit has already registered 10 FIRs related to such content. Additionally, 53 station diary entries have been made under relevant provisions of the IT Act, leading to the removal of over 16 objectionable posts, with dozens more under review.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has heightened its vigilance, issuing a fresh advisory on the responsible use of AI-generated and synthetically altered content during elections. In a letter to all national and state-recognised political parties on Friday, the commission warned that such technology, if misused, is capable of masquerading as truth and misleading voters and political stakeholders alike.
The ECI’s directive stresses transparency, accountability, and adherence to IT Rules, 2021, and reminds parties of their duty to ensure that synthetic or AI-altered content is clearly labelled and does not manipulate public perception. The guidelines, first issued last year and reinforced in January 2025, aim to preserve electoral integrity and maintain voter trust amid the growing sophistication of digital campaigns.
As the elections approach, Bihar’s authorities are walking a tightrope — ensuring the digital sphere remains a platform for democratic engagement rather than a conduit for provocation and misinformation, while keeping a vigilant eye on evolving technological threats to the state’s democratic fabric.
With PTI inputs
