Bihar polls: Samajwadi Party names 20 star campaigners, Azam Khan in list

Other luminaries poised to traverse Bihar’s political landscape include Kiranmay Nanda, Afzal Ansari, Awadesh Prasad, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naresh Uttam Patel, Rama Shankar Vidyarthi, Lalji Varma, Chotelal Kharwaar, Sanatan Pandey, Pappu Nishad, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Om Prakash Singh, Kashi Yadav, and Dharmendra Solanki — each bringing experience, charisma, and a local connect to the alliance’s campaign machinery.

The inclusion of Azam Khan, one of the most influential Muslim leaders in the region, also quashes lingering speculations about a possible defection, affirming his loyalty to the INDIA bloc amidst political overtures from parties like Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSJ), which, left out of the NDA seat-sharing arrangement, has decided to contest independently, potentially fragmenting votes in the western zones of Bihar.

With the withdrawal of nominations now concluded, the Bihar electoral theatre has sprung into full motion. The BJP, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked a decisive opening salvo with an aggressive campaign blitz, while the Mahagathbandhan has ignited its engines with the formal launch of campaigns by its CM and deputy CM nominees from Patna.

As the streets and constituencies prepare to witness this intense political duel, the SP’s cadre of star campaigners is expected to play a decisive role, energizing supporters, consolidating votes, and shaping the narrative for the alliance in what promises to be a fiercely contested battle for Bihar’s political destiny.

With IANS inputs