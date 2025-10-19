Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of sidelining Prajapati community in Diwali contracts

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the ruling BJP government for depriving the Prajapati community of their rightful livelihood by awarding work to people from 'distant coastal states'.

In a statement marking the festive occasion of Diwali, Yadav extended his greetings and expressed a vision for uplifting Uttar Pradesh's disadvantaged communities.

"We pledge that on Diwali 2027, the PDA﻿ government will purchase their diyas worth crores of rupees, which will generate enough income for them (the Prajapati community) to keep the Diwali light in their homes for several months," he said. The acronym PDA﻿ stands for Pichhda﻿ (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak﻿ (minorities). Earlier this month, Yadav announced plans to form a PDA﻿ government in the state to restore the "rights and dignity" of these communities.