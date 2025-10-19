Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of sidelining Prajapati community in Diwali contracts
The Samajwadi Party president also accused the BJP government of exacerbating inflation, unemployment and discrimination
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the ruling BJP government for depriving the Prajapati community of their rightful livelihood by awarding work to people from 'distant coastal states'.
In a statement marking the festive occasion of Diwali, Yadav extended his greetings and expressed a vision for uplifting Uttar Pradesh's disadvantaged communities.
"We pledge that on Diwali 2027, the PDA government will purchase their diyas worth crores of rupees, which will generate enough income for them (the Prajapati community) to keep the Diwali light in their homes for several months," he said. The acronym PDA stands for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minorities). Earlier this month, Yadav announced plans to form a PDA government in the state to restore the "rights and dignity" of these communities.
He emphasised the importance of local production, stating, "We want the diyas, the wicks, the oil, and the light to be from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP should not commit the sin of allowing 'darkness under diyas' by neglecting the people of the state in Diwali contracts."
Highlighting the broader societal issues, Yadav accused the BJP government of exacerbating inflation, unemployment, and discrimination. He said, "The common people are suffering. The government has ruined the lives of farmers and youth."
"Only when the BJP government goes will there be a change in people's lives. Inflation will decrease, and people will get relief," the SP president asserted.
Yadav's statement reflects his party's focus on social justice and economic empowerment for Uttar Pradesh's marginalized communities, promising to bring renewal by focusing on local industries and fair representation.