Akhilesh Yadav escalates attack on ECI, accuses it of caste bias

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has sharpened his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of bias in favour of the ruling BJP and failing to uphold its constitutional responsibility as the guardian of free and fair elections.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister first raised the pitch on Sunday, demanding that the poll body acknowledge affidavits submitted by his party regarding alleged anomalies in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

On Monday, he went a step further, alleging that voter deletions targeting backward communities were being carried out to the BJP’s benefit. Together, the charges signal a sustained campaign by Yadav to question the credibility of the ECI at a time when Opposition parties are increasingly vocal about electoral irregularities, termed 'vote chori (theft)' by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Sunday’s salvo: Digital receipts and affidavits

In a post on X on Sunday, Yadav demanded that the ECI issue an affidavit confirming the authenticity of digital receipts generated against submissions made by the SP. He shared screenshots of the party’s complaints concerning results in the Amapur, Bakshi Ka Talab, Jaunpur Sadar and Kursi segments during the 2022 Assembly polls.

“The Election Commission, which is saying that it did not receive affidavits sent by the party, should refer to the receipts issued by its own office as proof of our affidavits,” Yadav said.

“This time, we demand the Election Commission to provide an affidavit stating that the digital receipts sent to us were authentic,” he added, warning that: “If the digital receipts are found unreliable, both the Election Commission and even ‘Digital India’ will fall under a shadow of doubt. When the BJP exits, truth will emerge.”

Yadav’s remarks were prompted by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s press conference earlier that day, where he addressed the “vote theft” allegations raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and dismissed opposition criticism of the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Kumar insisted that the ruling and opposition parties were equal before the Commission and questioned why parties did not file election petitions in time if they truly believed malpractice had occurred.