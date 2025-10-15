Akhilesh counters BJP’s swadeshi claim, dares govt to impose tariffs on China

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the BJP’s emphasis on ‘swadeshi’, saying if the ruling party truly believes in it, the government should impose tariffs on China which dominates a large part of the Indian market.

Yadav also accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of corruption in the name of river-cleaning projects, alleging that every government scheme was designed to facilitate loot.

Calling the ruling party’s recent ‘swadeshi’ campaign misleading, Yadav said, “The government is feeding us all the tale of swadeshi-swadeshi. Just as America has imposed tariffs, you (India) should also impose tariffs on China.”

He added, “The slogan of swadeshi is only meant to mislead us. The BJP speaks swadeshi, but its mind is foreign. If the BJP government truly believes in swadeshi, why doesn’t it impose a tariff on China, which has captured most of our market?”

Raising concerns about the government’s commitment to good governance, Yadav remarked that the ruling party’s claims did not match its actions. “The headlines about the government in newspapers may look attractive, but its actual commitment does not. The government lies,” he said.

Referring to the Gomti river cleaning project, the Samajwadi Party chief commented, “When the time came for the government to leave, they suddenly remembered cleaning the Gomti.” He further alleged, “This government is not cleaning rivers; it is cleaning out the budget. The government makes plans on how to spoil good things and on how to loot.”