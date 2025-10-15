Akhilesh counters BJP’s swadeshi claim, dares govt to impose tariffs on China
Samajwadi Party chief says BJP mouths ‘swadeshi’ while harbouring ‘foreign interests’
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the BJP’s emphasis on ‘swadeshi’, saying if the ruling party truly believes in it, the government should impose tariffs on China which dominates a large part of the Indian market.
Yadav also accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of corruption in the name of river-cleaning projects, alleging that every government scheme was designed to facilitate loot.
Calling the ruling party’s recent ‘swadeshi’ campaign misleading, Yadav said, “The government is feeding us all the tale of swadeshi-swadeshi. Just as America has imposed tariffs, you (India) should also impose tariffs on China.”
He added, “The slogan of swadeshi is only meant to mislead us. The BJP speaks swadeshi, but its mind is foreign. If the BJP government truly believes in swadeshi, why doesn’t it impose a tariff on China, which has captured most of our market?”
Raising concerns about the government’s commitment to good governance, Yadav remarked that the ruling party’s claims did not match its actions. “The headlines about the government in newspapers may look attractive, but its actual commitment does not. The government lies,” he said.
Referring to the Gomti river cleaning project, the Samajwadi Party chief commented, “When the time came for the government to leave, they suddenly remembered cleaning the Gomti.” He further alleged, “This government is not cleaning rivers; it is cleaning out the budget. The government makes plans on how to spoil good things and on how to loot.”
On farmers’ issues, Yadav said, “The government is not providing farmers with any essential supplies. Fertiliser is unavailable everywhere. DAP fertiliser cannot be found when required. Sugarcane prices have not been increased. This government is looting farmers’ land and crops. It has given big businessmen complete freedom to form real estate banks and giant land banks. The truth is that this government has never been honest with farmers.”
'Alliance with Congress to strengthen'
Asked about the continuation of the Samajwadi Party’s alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Legislative Council elections for teachers’ constituencies, Yadav said, “This is a very private-level election. Our alliance exists and will continue. We will strengthen it further and work continuously for that.”
When questioned about his campaign plans for the Bihar Assembly elections, he replied, “We will go wherever we are invited in Bihar. We have said that we socialists and the people here defeated the BJP in Awadh. Now it is the responsibility of the people of Bihar to support us.”
Targeting the state government over alleged misuse of the police force, Yadav referred to cases of police encounters and mentioned Kanpur lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, accused in corruption cases. He asked, “If encounters improve law and order, why has the government not encountered Akhilesh Dubey?”
He added, “The day officers realise their wrongdoings will be exposed, Dubey will also be encountered.”
Yadav said the government was using encounters to instil fear among people. “This government is not improving law and order through encounters; it wants to scare people into believing that it is ensuring order,” he remarked.
He accused the BJP administration of using the police politically, saying, “When the police are used for politics, who will ensure law and order? That is why the state’s law and order has deteriorated to such an extent.”
This report was published in Navjivan on 15 October, 2025. Read this report in Hindi