Akhilesh accuses BJP of ruining Jai Prakash Narayan museum, vows to restore it

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, 11 October, accused the ruling BJP government of damaging the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow and attempting to sell it, asserting that his party will prevent any such move.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister paid tribute to the veteran socialist leader on his birth anniversary at the party’s state headquarters by garlanding Jai Prakash Narayan’s statue. The occasion was also marked by celebrations across Samajwadi Party districts in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “The Samajwadi Party government had built the JPNIC, but the BJP has ruined it and hidden it from the public. Socialists have a political and emotional attachment to this centre. No matter how much force the BJP uses, we will not let them sell it. Under a Samajwadi Party government, we will restore and improve this museum.”