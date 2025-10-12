Akhilesh accuses BJP of ruining Jai Prakash Narayan museum, vows to restore it
SP chief underscores Jai Prakash Narayan’s “Total Revolution,” urges socialists to mobilize at the grassroots
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, 11 October, accused the ruling BJP government of damaging the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow and attempting to sell it, asserting that his party will prevent any such move.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister paid tribute to the veteran socialist leader on his birth anniversary at the party’s state headquarters by garlanding Jai Prakash Narayan’s statue. The occasion was also marked by celebrations across Samajwadi Party districts in the state.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “The Samajwadi Party government had built the JPNIC, but the BJP has ruined it and hidden it from the public. Socialists have a political and emotional attachment to this centre. No matter how much force the BJP uses, we will not let them sell it. Under a Samajwadi Party government, we will restore and improve this museum.”
Recollecting the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Yadav mentioned that leaders like Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav and George Fernandes were present alongside other senior party figures.
The SP chief also highlighted the continued relevance of Jai Prakash Narayan’s concept of “Total Revolution.” He urged socialists to work at the grassroots, raising awareness among the people.
Addressing current issues, Yadav said, “The same circumstances that once compelled Jai Prakash Narayan to rally the youth — inflation, corruption, and unemployment — persist today. The government has failed to address them.”
Criticising the BJP’s handling of the JPNIC, he added, “There is no other museum or memorial dedicated to Jai Prakash Narayan in the country. We wanted to visit JPNIC and pay our respects, but the BJP’s dictatorial approach has ruined everything. How can they seek votes in Bihar in the name of Jai Prakash Narayan?”
On a question about the Taliban, Yadav remarked that it was a matter of foreign policy. “Our foreign minister is welcoming the Taliban foreign minister. Talks are underway between them,” he said.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines