16-hour blackout: Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook page returns, SP cries foul

In a digital twist that sent ripples through Uttar Pradesh’s political circles, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook page — a major conduit for his public outreach — was mysteriously deactivated for nearly 16 hours before being restored on Saturday, 11 October. The episode, which the SP dubbed a “BJP conspiracy”, has sparked questions over political interference and online censorship.

According to party officials, Yadav’s page abruptly went offline on Friday evening without any prior warning or explanation from Meta. Initially, party functionaries dismissed it as a routine technical glitch, but as the silence from Facebook persisted, suspicions deepened.

When the page finally resurfaced, Akhilesh Yadav broke the silence with a poignant post quoting Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan: “By ‘total revolution,’ I mean seeing the most oppressed people in society at the pinnacle of power.”

The quote, steeped in symbolism, was widely interpreted by SP supporters as a veiled message of defiance and resilience in the face of alleged attempts to suppress dissenting voices.