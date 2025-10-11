Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook account suspended: Samajwadi Party
The account is a key platform for Yadav to connect with supporters and highlight the government’s “shortcomings”
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday, 10 October, accused the BJP-led government of imposing an “undeclared emergency” after the official Facebook account of its president, Akhilesh Yadav, was suspended.
Sources said Yadav’s page, which boasts over 8 million followers, was taken down around 6 pm. The account had been a key platform for the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to communicate with supporters, share his views, and highlight what he and the party described as the government’s “shortcomings.”
SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand condemned the suspension on X, writing: “Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country’s third-largest party, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, where every opposing voice is being suppressed. But the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the BJP’s anti-people policies.”
The development comes amid growing concerns about the use of social media restrictions in political disputes, with the SP claiming that the suspension is part of a broader attempt to silence dissent ahead of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The party has not yet announced if it plans to seek reinstatement of Yadav’s account or pursue legal remedies, but party leaders have reiterated their commitment to using alternative platforms to reach their supporters.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines