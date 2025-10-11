Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook account suspended: Samajwadi Party

SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand condemned the suspension on X, writing: “Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country’s third-largest party, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, where every opposing voice is being suppressed. But the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the BJP’s anti-people policies.”

The development comes amid growing concerns about the use of social media restrictions in political disputes, with the SP claiming that the suspension is part of a broader attempt to silence dissent ahead of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has not yet announced if it plans to seek reinstatement of Yadav’s account or pursue legal remedies, but party leaders have reiterated their commitment to using alternative platforms to reach their supporters.

With PTI inputs